Larkin (knee) will not play Friday against the Hawks.

Larkin continues to nurse a sore right knee, and he'll sit out for a third straight game, though he was technically available to play Wednesday against New York. With Marcus Smart (hand) and Kyrie Irving (quad) also sidelined, the Celtics will be extremely shorthanded in the backcourt, meaning Terry Rozier will again start and handle a larger workload, with Kadeem Allen in position for increased minutes off the bench.