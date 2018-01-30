Play

Larkin has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Nuggets with a sore right knee, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Larkin hasn't seen too much action for the Celtics, however with fellow guard Terry Rozier banged up, Larkin's depth could be missed. With Larkin out, Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier will have to handle most of the load at point guard.

