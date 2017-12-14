Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scores 14 with perfect shooting
Larkin furnished 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and zero turnovers over 18 minutes in Wednesday's 124-118 win over the Nuggets.
Larkin's sharp shooting and quick play was an ideal answer to a short-handed Nuggets team that tried to push the pace. His perfect shooting was part of a strong overall Celtic offensive effort. The team shot 60 percent from the field and posted it's highest scoring total of the season. Larkin's scoring outburst was a bit of surprise. The reserve point guard hasn't posted double-digit points since November 10th. Expect a more modest stat line Friday as the Celtics face the slower-paced Jazz.
