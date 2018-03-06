Larking finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 105-89 victory over the Bulls.

Larkin moved into the starting lineup with Kyrie Irving (knee) sitting on the sidelines. Although he was given the starting tag, he only managed to see 16 minutes of action as Terry Rozier saw most of the point-guard minutes. Larkin could have some low-end value this week with Irving rumored to be sitting, but really still only remains an option in deeper leagues.