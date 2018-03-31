Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scratched due to illness
Larkin is out for Saturday's contest against the Raptors due to an illness.
Larkin is a relatively late scratch for Saturday's contest, as there was no indication after morning shootaround that he might not be able to take the floor. With Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) still out, Terry Rozier could be in line for big minutes at point guard, while Xavier Silas and Jabari Bird could see some increased action as well. Other players on the team such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be asked to carry a more significant ballhandling role too.
