Larkin will start at point guard for Monday's game against the Bulls, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

The Celtics will be without superstar Kyrie Irving on Monday, as he's dealing with a sore knee. While Terry Rozier was the favorite to start in his place, it appears coach Brad Stevens will instead turn to Larkin, who was a DNP-CD for Saturday's contest and played single-digit minutes in the prior three games. That said, his move to the top unit means he should see a significant increase in his workload, which makes him a potential cheap punt-play option for Monday's slate. Rozier and Marcus Smart will likely split the extra playing time at the position with Larkin, though, which could limit his overall upside.