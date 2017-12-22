Larkin will undergo an MRI on his injured left knee Friday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Larkin -- who was withheld from Thursday's game against the Knicks -- stated that his knee has been bothering him for the past week and has decided to finally get it checked out. He seemed optimistic about the ailment and believes that the MRI results will come back negative, Jay King of MassLive.com reports. Consider Larkin questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.