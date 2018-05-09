Larkin (shoulder) was ruled out Wednesday for the Celtics' Game 5 tilt with the 76ers.

Larkin was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain after departing early in Game 4 and will need at least a couple days to get over the issue. With Kyrie Irving (knee) shut down for the season, the Celtics can ill afford more personnel losses at point guard, especially with head coach Brad Stevens preferring to use the bruising Marcus Smart in more of an off-the-ball role. With Larkin unavailable, Smart will now likely serve as the top backup point guard Wednesday behind starter Terry Rozier, who could even see slightly more playing time despite averaging 39.0 minutes through the first four games of the series.