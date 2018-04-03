The Celtics are now listing Larkin (illness) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

After Larkin was hospitalized over the weekend due to flu-like symptoms, the Celtics announced he wouldn't travel with the team for its back-to-back road contests in Milwaukee and Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. However, the questionable designation implies that Larkin's condition may have taken a turn for the better in the past 24 hours, though it remains uncertain if he'll be a realistic option off the bench Tuesday. Should Larkin remain unavailable for a second straight contest, 10-day signee Xavier Silas would likely act as the top backup to starting point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) in a banged-up Boston backcourt.