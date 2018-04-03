Celtics' Shane Larkin: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday
The Celtics are now listing Larkin (illness) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
After Larkin was hospitalized over the weekend due to flu-like symptoms, the Celtics announced he wouldn't travel with the team for its back-to-back road contests in Milwaukee and Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. However, the questionable designation implies that Larkin's condition may have taken a turn for the better in the past 24 hours, though it remains uncertain if he'll be a realistic option off the bench Tuesday. Should Larkin remain unavailable for a second straight contest, 10-day signee Xavier Silas would likely act as the top backup to starting point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) in a banged-up Boston backcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Discharged from hospital, out next two games•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scratched due to illness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Nine rebounds in solid bounce-back game•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Does very little Sunday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Capped at 24 minutes Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Remains restricted to 15-to-17 minutes•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...