Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will sit vs. Blazers
Larkin (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against Portland, Blazers digital reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Larkin is still nursing a sore right knee, and he'll miss a fourth consecutive game. With Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart also out, expect Terry Rozier to make another start and see heavy minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out Friday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable with right knee soreness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Questionable Wednesday vs. New York•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Averaging 15 minutes per game over last five contests•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.