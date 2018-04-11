Larkin will draw the start at point guard for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.

With Terry Rozier out for rest, Larkin is the next man up at point guard and should see significant run. In his one previous start this season, he posted nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 16.1 minutes.

