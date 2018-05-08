Celtics' Shane Larkin: Will undergo more tests on shoulder
Larkin (shoulder) didn't return to Monday's Game 4 and is set to have additional tests performed Tuesday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Larkin was forced from Monday's contest after just two minutes and despite being questionable to return, he never came back to the bench. He'll now go in for additional tests Tuesday, which should give us a better indication on whether or not Larkin will be ready for Game 5 on Wednesday. Tentatively consider him questionable and another update should be provided in the next 24 hours or so.
