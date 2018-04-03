Larkin (illness) will not play Tuesday against Milwaukee.

There was some hope that Larkin would be able to meet the team in Milwaukee, but that won't be the case after he spent a couple of days in the hospital over the weekend. Coach Brad Stevens noted that Larkin is feeling better Tuesday, and there's a chance he could meet the Celtics in Toronto for Wednesday night's game.

