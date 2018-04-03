Celtics' Shane Larkin: Won't play vs. Bucks
Larkin (illness) will not play Tuesday against Milwaukee.
There was some hope that Larkin would be able to meet the team in Milwaukee, but that won't be the case after he spent a couple of days in the hospital over the weekend. Coach Brad Stevens noted that Larkin is feeling better Tuesday, and there's a chance he could meet the Celtics in Toronto for Wednesday night's game.
More News
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Discharged from hospital, out next two games•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Scratched due to illness•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Nine rebounds in solid bounce-back game•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Does very little Sunday•
-
Celtics' Shane Larkin: Capped at 24 minutes Wednesday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...