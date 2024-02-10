Mykhailiuk received another DNP-Coach's Decision in Friday's 133-129 home win over the Wizards.

Friday marks five DNP's over Boston's last six games for Mykhailiuk. The Kansas product was fortunate to remain in Boston over the trade deadline and instead watched Lamar Stevens and Dalano Banton get shipped out last Thursday. Through 52 games with the Celtics, Mykhailiuk has appeared in 22 contests and averaged 7.6 minutes of run per appearance. It will be interesting to see if Mykhailiuk or new teammate Jaden Springer will see more reserve minutes at the wing position. Springer and his defensive prowess appears to have the upper hand.