Mykhailiuk will run with the second unit for Sunday's Game 1 versus Miami
Mykhailiuk is not expected to serve a relevant role in the rotation moving forward. The 26-year-old averaged 3.3 points in 8.8 minutes while knocking down 38.2 percent of 2.3 threes per game across 39 appearances off the bench this season.
