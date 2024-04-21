Share Video

Mykhailiuk will run with the second unit for Sunday's Game 1 versus Miami

Mykhailiuk is not expected to serve a relevant role in the rotation moving forward. The 26-year-old averaged 3.3 points in 8.8 minutes while knocking down 38.2 percent of 2.3 threes per game across 39 appearances off the bench this season.

