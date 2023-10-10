Mykhailiuk scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's 114-107 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Mykhailiuk is a threat to dial it up from long range on any given night, and he posted a decent stat line while draining three treys. Mykhailiuk shot a career-best 42.4 percent from three-point range last season and could be a decent option to add shooting off the bench for a Boston team that could use another long-range threat.