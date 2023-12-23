Mykhailiuk (heel) won't play in Saturday's game against the Clippers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Mykhailiuk was initially given a questionable tag, but he'll end up missing Saturday's tilt. While his role with Boston is minimal, his absence could allow for for Sam Hauser to see a few more minutes. Mykhailiuk's next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers.