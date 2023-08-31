The Celtics signed Mykhailiuk to a one-year contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Mykhailiuk will join his seventh team in the last six seasons in 2023-24. Last season, he averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.6 minutes across 32 combined appearances for the Knicks and Hornets. While Mykhailiuk has shown to be a quality three-point shooter at points throughout his career, he is unlikely to receive significant minutes in Boston's guard rotation.
