Mykhailiuk (personal) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah.
Mykhailiuk could miss his second consecutive game Tuesday while tending to a personal matter. If available, he could factor into Boston's end-of-bench rotation with Jaylen Brown (back), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), and Al Horford (toe) all ruled out for Tuesday.
