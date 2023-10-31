Mykhailiuk ended Monday's 126-107 victory over Washington with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal over five minutes of run.

Mykhailiuk made his season debut Monday after starting the year with two DNP-Coach's Decisions. This game was over after Boston scored 42 points in the first quarter. The blowout win allowed Coach Joe Mazzulla to play all his reserves after going with tight rotations in Boston's first two games. The Celtics hope Mykhailiuk can provide some outside shooting off the bench. But he's stuck behind fellow reserves Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Oshae Brissett and maybe even Lamar Stevens on the depth chart. Expect more DNPs in Mykhailiuk's future.