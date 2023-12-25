Mykhailiuk (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers.
Mykhailiuk missed Saturday's game due to a left heel contusion that has his status for Monday's game in question. There shouldn't be much impact to the rotation even if he is unable to go.
