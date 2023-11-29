Mykhailiuk contributed no counting stats in two minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 victory over Chicago.
Mykhailiuk saw two minutes in garbage time, just the eighth time he has cracked the rotation all season. He could very well have seen even more playing time had this not been an In-Season Tournament game. Nonetheless, his role is unlikely to escalate anytime soon, making him a non-factor in fantasy leagues.
