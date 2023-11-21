Mykhailiuk ended Monday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Hornets with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one steal across nine minutes.

Mykhailiuk saw action for just the seventh time this season, continuing his less-than-serviceable campaign. At this point, he is nothing more than a depth piece for the Celtics, used sparingly when the occasion calls for it. Given those times are typically blowouts or when multiple players are injured, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset.