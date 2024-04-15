Mykhailiuk supplied 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-122 win over Washington.

Mykhailiuk drew the start for the second straight game with Boston resting all of its starters plus Al Horford (rest) for the regular-season finale. Mykhailiuk took advantage of the opportunity, and his 26 points Sunday tied a career high he set last season as a member of the Hornets. Mykhailiuk ends his first season with Boston averaging 4.0 points and 1.2 rebounds over 10.1 minutes per game.