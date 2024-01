Mykhailiuk recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in eight minutes during Saturday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

Mykhailiuk saw action for the second straight game, albeit another blowout. Given he typically struggles to see any minutes, there is no reason to overthink this situation. Managers can safely look past him in all formats.