Celtics' Tacko Fall: Active Thursday
Fall (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
While Fall will join the Celtics for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, he likely won't see any minutes, as the big man has appeared in just one game for the big club this season.
