Celtics' Tacko Fall: Big double-double in win
Fall produced 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-6 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 115-91 home win over the Skyhawks.
Fall oddly came off the bench for Crustacean Nation despite starting the prior contest. He was a quick sub four minutes in and posted his big double-double over 28 minutes of run. Fall's 18 boards were a G League career-high for the 7-foot-6 center. The Claws will stay at home for Tuesday's New Year's Eve matinee versus the Blue Coats.
