Fall delivered 14 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots and one steal during Saturday's 100-93 home win over the Drive.

That's 15 blocks in the last three games for Tacko. Fall continues to come off the bench for the Red Claws, as Maine prefers to start games with an uptempo, smaller lineup. Fall had been with the Celtics for their last two games, but received two DNP's. He'll now travel with the Claws to Erie for Tuesday's matchup with the Bayhawks.