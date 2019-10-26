Fall cleared the concussion protocol and is active for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Fall was sidelined for the first two games of the season after suffering the concussion last weekend, but he's good to go for Saturday's contest. The 7-foot-6 rookie will have a chance to make his NBA debut in New York with Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle) both ruled out.

