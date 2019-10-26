Celtics' Tacko Fall: Clears concussion protocol
Fall cleared the concussion protocol and is active for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Fall was sidelined for the first two games of the season after suffering the concussion last weekend, but he's good to go for Saturday's contest. The 7-foot-6 rookie will have a chance to make his NBA debut in New York with Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle) both ruled out.
More News
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...