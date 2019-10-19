Play

Fall sat out Saturday's practice after being hit in the head, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Fall's injury and his timetable for return are largely unclear. Depending on the severity of the bump, there's a chance that the rookie center may have to enter concussion protocol which would likely extend his recovery timetable. Look for an update clarifying Fall's status to come ahead of Wednesday's season opener against Philadelphia.

