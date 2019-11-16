Celtics' Tacko Fall: Double-doubles, blocks six in win
Fall banged out 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, six blocks and two assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 103-100 home debut win over the Mad Ants.
Fall once again came off the bench for the Red Claws and once again supplied a double-double and a flurry of blocks. The 7-foot-6 center provides an absurdly large pass target for cutting Claws and his rim protection might be the best in the G League. We'll see if coach Darren Erman continues to bring Fall off the bench or promotes him to the starting unit on Sunday at home versus the Raptors 905.
