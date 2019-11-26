Celtics' Tacko Fall: Double-doubles in loss
Fall generated 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 18 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in Monday's 119-96 road loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Fall's impressive rebounding was not enough to prevent Crustacean Nation's first loss of the season. This was Fall's second straight game with only one blocked shot. He's now averaging 2.7 blocks per contest. Fall continues to come off the bench, but is averaging 24 minutes of run per game. Coach Darren Erman continues to start the Red Claws with a small ball lineup.
