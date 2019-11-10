Fall banged out 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.

Fall had seen four minutes of run with the Celtics, so technically this was not Fall's professional debut. Despite coming off the bench, Fall was the dominant inside force for the Red Claws, leading the squad in rebounds and adding three blocks. Surprisingly, the 6-foot-8 Yante Maten got the start at center, but played five less minutes than Fall. Next up for Crustacean Nation is Friday's home opener versus the Mad Ants.