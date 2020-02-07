Fall generated 18 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot over 23 minutes in Thursday's 122-98 home win over Canton.

Fall received a rare start was extremely efficient from the field. Frankly, the Charge just had no answer for his inside moves. Fall demonstrated fancy footwork on multiple post-up maneuvers. Maine dominated this game from start to finish and had an 18 point lead at halftime. Thursday's performance marked Tacko's 11th double-double of the G League season. Fall could find himself back up with the Celtics depending on the severity of Daniel Theis' ankle injury.