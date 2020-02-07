Celtics' Tacko Fall: Double-doubles in win over Charge
Fall generated 18 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot over 23 minutes in Thursday's 122-98 home win over Canton.
Fall received a rare start was extremely efficient from the field. Frankly, the Charge just had no answer for his inside moves. Fall demonstrated fancy footwork on multiple post-up maneuvers. Maine dominated this game from start to finish and had an 18 point lead at halftime. Thursday's performance marked Tacko's 11th double-double of the G League season. Fall could find himself back up with the Celtics depending on the severity of Daniel Theis' ankle injury.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...