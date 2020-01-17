Fall generated 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocked shots and one steal over 23 minutes in Thursday's 107-103 home win over Salt Lake City.

Fall came off the bench to produce his ninth double-double of the season. Tacko continues to come off the bench as Yante Maten starts at center and has been a key offensive leader for the Claws. The two make for a strong one-two punch, providing coach Darren Erman with excellent options at the five depending on the pace of play. Fall, Maten and Kaiser Gates (14 boards) helped Crustacean Nation dominate the glass, as Maine out rebounded the Stars 48-38. Maine will look to extend their seven game winning streak Friday at Long Island.