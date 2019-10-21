Celtics' Tacko Fall: Enters concussion protocol
Fall (head) is in concussion protocol, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Fall was hit in the head during Saturday's practice and, as a result, has reportedly entered concussion protocol. It's still remains unclear whether or not the rookie will be available for the season opener Wednesday against the 76ers. If Fall did indeed suffer a concussion though, he'll more than likely have to sit out Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Perfect from the field in victory•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Secures two-way deal•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Scores five points in debut•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Expects to be cleared for camp•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Suffers mild knee sprain•
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...