Coach Brad Stevens said he anticipates that Fall (knee) will be medically cleared by Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Fall sustained a minor knee sprain earlier in September but all indications are that he'll be ready to go when the Celtics open camp on Oct. 1. Stevens noted that the Celtics will likely keep Fall limited for the next week, however. "I don't know if we'll have him do anything, per se, until he gets on the court next week against live competition," Stevens said.