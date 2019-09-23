Celtics' Tacko Fall: Expects to be cleared for camp
Coach Brad Stevens said he anticipates that Fall (knee) will be medically cleared by Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Fall sustained a minor knee sprain earlier in September but all indications are that he'll be ready to go when the Celtics open camp on Oct. 1. Stevens noted that the Celtics will likely keep Fall limited for the next week, however. "I don't know if we'll have him do anything, per se, until he gets on the court next week against live competition," Stevens said.
More News
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...