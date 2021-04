Fall is averaging 6.0 minutes, 1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in three games played in the month of April.

Fall has only played in three games and attempted two shots since March 27. The Celtics acquired two centers -- Luke Kornet and Moritz Wagner -- at the trade deadline and both appear to be firmly ahead of Fall on the depth chart. The Celtics starting center, Robert Williams, missed Thursday's game with a knee injury, and Fall still recorded his fifth straight DNP.