Celtics' Tacko Fall: Grabs 16 boards in first start
Fall grabbed 16 rebounds, to go with 12 points and five blocked shots, over 23 minutes in Friday's 117-116 loss at Capital City.
Friday was Fall's first G League team start in nine contests. His five blocks were a season high. The 7-foot-6 center shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, but was unable to prevent the Go-Go from scoring 35 points during the decisive fourth quarter. The Claws now head home for Sunday's match-up with the SkyHawks.
