Fall has appeared in both of the Maine Red Claws' last two games, putting up a combined 32 points (14-20 FG, 2-6 FT), 29 rebounds, 10 blocks and two assists between the two contests.

Fall played 30 and 28 minutes, respectively, in wins over the Capital City Go-Go and Erie Bayhawks, indicating that the injury that forced him out early in a Feb. 23 victory over the Westchester Knicks is no longer a concern. Though the Celtics are shorthanded due to injuries heading into Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Fall apparently won't be an option off the bench. The NBA's official injury report lists Fall as still being on assignment in the G League.