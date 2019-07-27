Celtics' Tacko Fall: Inks deal with Boston

Fall officially signed a contract with the Celtics on Thursday, Taylor C. Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After going undrafted out of Central Florida in June, Fall and the Celtics began negotiating a deal, but his contract wasn't finalized until he finished up summer-league play. The exact terms of Fall's deal aren't known, but it's believed the 7-foot-6 center inked an Exhibit 10 deal. He'll have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp, but it's more likely Fall opens his first professional campaign with the G League's Maine Red Claws.