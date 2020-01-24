Fall was recalled from the G League on Friday.

The 24-year-old has been with the Maine Red Claws for the past couple weeks but will rejoin the Celtics with Enes Kanter (hip) out and Jayson Tatum (groin) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) questionable Friday against the Magic. Fall has appeared in only four NBA games this season and is unlikely to see significant minutes, but he nonetheless provides additional frontcourt depth.