Fall left with Sunday's game versus Westchester early due to an undisclosed injury. The big man exited with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter.

Fall was called for his second offensive foul early in the game. During the resulting stoppage in play, Fall was subbed out and didn't return. There was no obvious visual clue as to what Fall might have injured. Fall has dealt with shoulder and concussion issues earlier in the season.

