Celtics' Tacko Fall: Leaves two minutes into game
Fall left with Sunday's game versus Westchester early due to an undisclosed injury. The big man exited with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter.
Fall was called for his second offensive foul early in the game. During the resulting stoppage in play, Fall was subbed out and didn't return. There was no obvious visual clue as to what Fall might have injured. Fall has dealt with shoulder and concussion issues earlier in the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...