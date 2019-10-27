Celtics' Tacko Fall: Makes NBA debut
Fall registered four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday. He also committed two fouls in four minutes.
The 7'6" big man made his long-awaited NBA debut, although it only came due to the absences of both Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle). Even in that scenario, his playing will be scarce and he shouldn't be much of fantasy asset as he's buried down the team's depth chart.
