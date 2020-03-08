Celtics' Tacko Fall: Near triple-double in loss
Fall generated 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and nine blocked shots over 25 minutes in Sunday's 120-112 home loss to Windy City.
Tacko was one swat short of a triple-double in this disappointing loss to Windy City. Fall started the game, but five personal fouls limited his playing time. Maine also has center Vincent Poirier on loan from the Celtics eating into Fall's playing time, yet Fall still posted a great stat line. The Claws will look to turn things around Wednesday at Delaware.
