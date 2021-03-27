Fall is averaging 6.8 minutes, 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in four games played since the All-Star break.

Fall has only eclipsed double-digit minutes in one game this year (Jan 15 vs. Magic). However, the 25-year-old is at least getting a bit more run during the few times he sees the court, averaging almost double the amount of minutes in his sophomore season (7.6) than he did during his rookie year (4.7). The seven-footer has shot 70 percent from the field during his short career, but his abysmal free throw shooting (30 percent) makes him an offensive liability.