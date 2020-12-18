Fall (eye) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Nets, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Fall is dealing with right eye irritation and will miss the team's final preseason game. Fall had five points across 10 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the 76ers.
More News
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Re-ups with Boston on two-way pact•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Plays eight minutes in season-ender•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Sees nine minutes in scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Makes All-Defensive G League Team•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Healthy again•