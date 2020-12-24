site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Out vs. Nets
RotoWire Staff
Fall (eye) is out Friday against the Nets.
Eye irritation will keep Fall out for a second straight game. He should still be considered day-to-day following Friday's matchup.
