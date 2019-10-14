Fall had four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in seven minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason victory over the Cavaliers.

Fall, who was upgraded to a two-way contract, played seven minutes of garbage time in Sunday's blowout victory. The crowd was into it, cheering everytime he touched the ball. Fall is unlikely to play any meaningful minutes but is certainly already a crowd favorite. There is no need to consider him outside of the deepest formats.