Fall produced four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over eight minutes in Thursday's 96-90 loss to Washington.

Thursday marked Fall's lone appearance during the Orlando play-in games. For the final game of the regular season, coach Brad Stevens decided to give six regulars the day off and let his reserves see extra floor time. Fall's four rebounds were a career-high. For the regular season, Fall appeared in seven games for Boston and 29 games for the G League Maine Red Claws. Fall, who is on a two-way contract, will probably see limited minutes at best during Boston's playoff run. During those 29 games with Maine, Fall averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.7 percent from the field.